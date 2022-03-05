AXPR (AXPR) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $121,015.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

