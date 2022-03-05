Balancer Price Reaches $11.64 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $11.64 or 0.00029548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $80.81 million and $10.47 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00035273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00104017 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

