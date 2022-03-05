Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.21. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.55% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

