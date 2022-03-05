Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000.
NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.
