Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,897 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

