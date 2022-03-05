Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 140,785 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

