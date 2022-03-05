Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,638 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $102.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5,116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

