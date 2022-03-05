Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 71,395 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of AngioDynamics worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

