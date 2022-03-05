Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,596 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,195,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $244.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

