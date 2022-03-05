Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,576 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Fossil Group worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,590 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FOSL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.85 million, a PE ratio of 440.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

