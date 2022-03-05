Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 823.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

