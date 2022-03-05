Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,719 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

