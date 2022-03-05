Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of PJT Partners worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

