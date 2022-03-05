Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.41 million, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

