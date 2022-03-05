Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 294,009.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $8.56 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $135.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading cut their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

