Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 508.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 326.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 337,246 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.93 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $382.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.67.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.