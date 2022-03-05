Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Core & Main at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $31,083,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

