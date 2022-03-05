Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after purchasing an additional 208,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247,972 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.50 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

