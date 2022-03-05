Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 190.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $107.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

