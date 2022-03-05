Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2,286.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $376.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.41. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.87 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAM shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

