Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,103,476 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,476 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of E2open Parent worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104,027 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 78,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

ETWO stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

