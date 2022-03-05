Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 11,061 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $654.25 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $605.14 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $671.15 and its 200 day moving average is $664.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

