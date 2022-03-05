Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 136,540 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $33.33 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

