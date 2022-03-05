Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 153,038 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of AxoGen worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 531,628 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $379.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

