Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 208,232 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 208,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.