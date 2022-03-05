Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 434,128 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434,128 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of B2Gold worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $7,911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 497.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.35 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

