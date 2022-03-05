Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $249,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.