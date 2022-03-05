Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Calix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,299,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

