Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $4.12 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $335.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

