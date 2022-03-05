Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of SI-BONE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.49. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

