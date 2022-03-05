Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRIV. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.72 on Friday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.
B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.
