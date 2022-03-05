Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

fuboTV Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.