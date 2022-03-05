Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,406,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

