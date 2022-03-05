BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in February

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

BDORY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 118,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,783. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

