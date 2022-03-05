Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,416 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

