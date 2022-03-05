Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $27.89 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

