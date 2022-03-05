Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of BAND opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

