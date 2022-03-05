Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $517,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.