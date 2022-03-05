Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 309,190 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Sunrun worth $82,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,927.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 79,913 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 183.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 237.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,396. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

