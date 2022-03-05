Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 86,148 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Stifel Financial worth $84,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

