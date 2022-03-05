Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $84,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.