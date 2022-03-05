Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $85,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,028.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101,437.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

