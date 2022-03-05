Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.70% of EnerSys worth $84,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 14.5% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

