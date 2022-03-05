Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $82.01 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139,904 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $82,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

