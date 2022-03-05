Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $84.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $84,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after acquiring an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $47,193,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $40,502,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.