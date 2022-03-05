Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.71% of Alkermes worth $85,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 459,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

