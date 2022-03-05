Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $86.31 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Sun Communities worth $86,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.18. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

