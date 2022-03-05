Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $83,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after buying an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after buying an additional 369,904 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE:WH opened at $84.52 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

