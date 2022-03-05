Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 964 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $83,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $1,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

