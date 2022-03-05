Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Selective Insurance Group worth $83,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.